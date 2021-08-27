Troy Alvin Moore, Jr., known affectionately as “Little Troy” by family and friends, passed away at his home in Vancouver, Wash. on Tuesday, August 24. So ended his long and difficult struggle with cancer. He was 43. Troy was born and raised in Evans County, Ga. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1996 and went on to study at Georgia Southern University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Outdoor Recreation/Natural and Cultural Resource Management in 2006. While never an adherent to a particular religious doctrine, he was, nonetheless, a very spiritual person. One of his favorite expressions was,” Let all you do be done in Love.” He maintained a child-like wonder throughout his life and exhibited true empathy for his fellow man. He was a great lover of music and the arts and had a life-long passion for animals. Troy is preceded in death by his father, Troy Alvin Moore, Sr. and his mother, Janice Evans Smith; his beloved Golden Retriever, Jackson. He is survived by his wife and soul-mate, Cinesta Moore; numerous cousins and many dear friends. Final remembrances will be held privately. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to cancer research or to the animal charity of your choice.