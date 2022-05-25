TSPLOST and alcohol referendums pass in Evans County, Hagan

Several special elections appeared on local ballots in Tuesday’s election. Among them, the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional District Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), passed in Evans County with 1,217 votes for and 562 against the measure.

The special election authorizing…….

…Brian Kemp has won the Evans County’s republican primary for governor with 1,099 votes. David Perdue came in second with 262 votes in the County, and Kandiss Taylor trailed with 67 votes.

