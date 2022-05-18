TSPLOST appears on current election ballot – 1% sales tax helps fund transportation projects

As registered voters head to the polls, they can vote for a 1% special district TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) for the purpose of transportation projects and programs for the next 10 years. The 1% tax, which has been in place since 2012, is paid by anyone who makes a purchase within Evans County, not only Evans County residents.

…….Evans County has been the benefactor of many TIA projects as a result of TSPLOST and a complete list of projects that have been completed in the county over the past 10 years (2012-2022) is provided below. Signs were recently erected on roadways and bridges where TIA projects were completed, which read ‘Heart of Georgia TIA Transportation Investment ACT – Your Penny, Your Progress’….

