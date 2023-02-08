TSPLOST paving projects approved for 8 Claxton streets, plus one

Several Claxton streets are due for resurfacing this year, to be paid from more than $300,000 allocated from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) that was renewed by voters last May in the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Development district. Council members approved the city’s list of streets up for new paving when they met Monday night.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.