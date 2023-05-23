Tucker Andrew Thigpen, age 24, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his home. He was born in Claxton on March 18, 1999 and had lived in Tattnall County all of his life. Tucker was a 2019 Claxton High School graduate. Tucker had a smile that would melt everyone’s heart. No matter all the challenges he faced, he was always a beacon of light that will be missed. He is survived by his parents, Melissa Riggs of Claxton and Andy (Jennifer) Thigpen of Reidsville; siblings, Bryson and Briggs Sapp of Claxton and Logan Thigpen of Savannah; maternal grandparents, Barry Riggs of Claxton, Sabrina (Dr. Jim) Patterson of St. Mary’s and Rhonda Haire of Claxton; paternal grandparents, Ann (Doug) McMurtry of Reidsville, Pat and Mary Ann Lively of Collins; aunts and uncles, Megan Lindsey (Paul) Evans of New Mexico, Derrell (Holly) Thigpen of Collins, Denny (Sheila) Thigpen of Lyons and Jincy (Scott) Wallace of Reidsville; several cousins. Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m., on Monday, May 22, from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Dr. Jim Patterson officiating. Interment followed in the Little Flock Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derrell Thigpen, Denny Thigpen, Scott Wallace, Ronald Curl, Ray James and Zack Bowen. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Tucker being a recipient of the generosity of the Shriners Hospital for Children, memorials may be given to Tattnall County Shrine Club, Post Office Box 442, Glennville, GA 30427. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the family.