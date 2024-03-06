Two Arrest and One Suspect at Large in the Armed Robbery Investigation at Hagan Dollar General

EVANS COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE – PRESS RELEASE– On May 5, 2024 at approximately 2 p.m., a subject entered the Hagan Dollar General armed with a hand gun and left with over $16,000.

Evans County Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Lawrence Michael Christian. Warrants have been obtained and he is still at large.

Two additional arrest have been made in the investigation as being involved in the armed robbery, and these two offenders are identified as 33-year-old Laquita Angela Bacon (cashier at Hagan Dollar General), and 37-year-old Charity Tina Louise Wilson (relative of Lawrence Michael Christian). A portion of the $16,000 has been recovered.

The investigation is still on-going so if you have any information, please notify the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards is working hard to make this community safe and will ensure the parties involved in this investigation will be brought to justice.

Check back in for future updates with this ongoing story.