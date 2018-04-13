Two arrested on felony drug charges

Evans County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 25, and assisted the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) with two arrests. The incident occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 301 and Sunbury Road around 1 a.m.

Officers arrested Patricia Louise Trout, 23, of Ellabell, who had in her possession approximately three grams of heroin, 99 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and multiple baggies. She was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and trafficking of methamphetamine.

Also arrested was Christopher Brian Hendrix, 39 of Rincon, who possessed approximately three grams of heroin, 99 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and multiple baggies. He was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and trafficking of methamphetamine.

By Julie Braly, Editor