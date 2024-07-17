Two arrests made in Narcotics Investigation

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Claxton Police Department and investigators from the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Office. executed a search warrant at 18 Nancy Hendrix Homes, Claxton, Georgia. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation which stemmed from an attempted traffic stop which led to a high-speed chase.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.