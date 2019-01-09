Two burglary suspects arrested – Tracked by Evans County K9

Two suspects, Anthony Dale Lott, 20, of Claxton and Antonio Alampi, 23, of Glennville, are facing felony charges after being arrested Sunday. Lott was charged with burglary and possession of sawed off shotgun/rifle and Alampi was charged with burglary.

Evans County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Mallard and his K9 partner, Daxx, responded to a report of a burglary on Tradewinds Way. Mallard interviewed witnesses and upon further investigation determined the suspects had fled into the woods behind a residence.

Sunday was Daxx’s first live track which resulted in the arrests. Mallard deployed the K9 and the two trailed the suspects who were located and taken into custody without incident.

By Julie Braly, Editor