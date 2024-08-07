Two candidates vying for Claxton city council post

Two candidates will compete to fill a vacant seat on the Claxton City Council, in a special election set for Nov. 5. To be held in conjunction with the General Election, the District 2 council post became vacant when Freddy Onassis Clay stepped down early this year due to work commitments. Seeking to fill the seat in the November election are Salena Moore and Jeremiah Taylor. The candidates paid the $144 qualifying fee prior to the brief qualifying period that ended at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. District 2 residents who are not currently registered to vote must do so by October 7, to participate in the city council election and General Election on Nov. 5. The winner of the council race will take office January 1, 2025.