Two residents air concerns over IDA’s urgent land deal

Two county residents spoke briefly before the Evans County Board of Commissioners last week, in opposition to the development of a new mobile home sales dealership on Hwy. 280 West in Hagan. The two, among an audience of about a dozen citizens, addressed the board about concerns over the speed with which the local Industrial Development Authority gave its blessings to the venture in an ‘emergency meeting’ held Saturday, February 16.

Joey Threatte and Dale Parker, both property owners in close proximity to the new business location, registered complaints about the possible appearance that the business might eventually present, as well as the apparent urgency of the IDA’s agreement to lease a 20.26-acre site for the operation.

By Julie Braly, Editor