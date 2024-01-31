Two years later, no answers in Jan. 2022 local shooting death

Two years after a Tattnall County teenager was killed at a home party in Evans County, authorities have not made public any information regarding circumstances surrounding the shooting death, the victim’s autopsy report, or provided comment on the direction of the investigation going forward. Eric Brown, Jr., 18, was found shot to death at a residence located at 2790 Caddie Green Road in rural Evans County on Saturday, January 15, 2022, after the Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) was summoned to the scene.

