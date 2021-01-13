U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visits Evans County

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue visited Evans County last week to announce expansions to broadband Internet in round two of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ReConnect Program.

Perdue announced Thursday morning that Pembroke Telephone Company/Pembroke Advanced Communications Fiber was awarded a $4.6 million grant in round two to provide high-speed broadband services to underserved areas of Evans and Tattnall Counties.

During a ceremony to announce the grant Perdue stressed the importance of high-speed broadband connectivity…

By Julie Braly, Editor