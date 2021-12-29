UGA Extension Service row crop production meetings begin Jan. 6

Seven meetings regarding row crop production, presented by Georgia (UGA) Extension offices, will be available in the coming months. The first meeting offered, slated for January 6, 2022, will be hosted by the Evans County Extension Office. The meetings are offered free of charge.

In-person meetings will be held with topics to include corn, peanuts, tobacco, weed management, vegetable, cotton, and pecan production.

“We would like to invite anyone who is interested to attend these free meetings,” said Evans/Candler County Ag Agent Ross Greene. “Organizers ask those who plan to attend the meetings register ahead of time. This will help ensure an adequate amount of food for the lunch, which will be provided.”

