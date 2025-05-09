UGA students present ‘park’ suggestions for community representatives to ponder

Students from University of Georgia College of Environment + Design returned to Claxton Monday to meet with community representatives and present the first look at proposals for a community park.

More than two dozen students, guided by instructor James Schulte and Brittany Standifer, and working in five groups, met with locals at the Veterans Community Center where they presented their proposals.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the May 7 edition of The Enterprise).