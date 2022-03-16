Unusually cold, blustery wind deters attendance to annual festival, activities

The 54th annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival is one that will go down in the history books because of the unusually cold temperatures and blustery wind this past weekend that lowered attendance. Organizers estimate this years’ attendance to be approximately 6,500 – down significantly from the typical 15,000 – 16,000.

The forecasted heavy rains for Friday and Saturday passed by most of Evans County Friday night but a cold front moved in quickly behind. Although it was sunny, the temperatures lingered near 50 degrees Saturday, the blustery wind that hung around throughout most of the day made it feel much colder.

…Brothers Mike, Danny, and David Todd, also Evans County Wildlife Club elite members, served as grand marshals for the parade this year…

To read the full article, including winners of the parade float competition, essay writing contest, pageant, car show, and more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.