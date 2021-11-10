Use caution as cyclists roll throughout county; Cruising’ in the Country Saturday

Approximately 150 cyclists are expected for the 25th Cruisin’ in the Country Bike Ride happening this Saturday. Currently, cyclists from Vermont, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida are registered for the event.

Organizers encourage drivers to use extra caution this weekend and share the road with cyclists who will be on various routes throughout Evans and surrounding counties.

…Drivers are reminded to allow a clearance from cyclists of at least three feet. Please be patient when passing a cyclist, keeping in mind they will be leaving and re-entering roadways at rest stops along the various routes.

