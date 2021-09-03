Valerie Bain Sikes, 45, died Tuesday evening, August 31 at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. She was a native and life-long resident of Ware County. She resided in the Satilla Solutions Program of the Easter Seals of Southern Georgia from 2013 until 2020. Valerie was a 1995 graduate of Ware County High School and had worked as a greeter with Kroger for six years prior to 2003. She was very active in the Miracle League and participated in softball games. She was a member of The Bold Church. She will be remembered as a person that never met a stranger and was well-loved by many people. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Lightsey Sikes; maternal grandparents, Harry and Ava Jean Lightsey; paternal grandparents, Frank and Juanita Sikes, all of Claxton. Survivors include her father, Frank T. (Tommy) Sikes of Hortense; a sister, Amy Sikes Woodard (husband, the late Christoper) of Waycross; a brother, Frank T. (Courtney) Sikes, II; nieces and nephews, Colby (Kate) Woodard, Mary Beth Woodard and Gracie Lee Woodard, all of Waycross, Mia Ilee Sikes and Madison Marie Porter, both of Hortense; her adopted grandmother, Beth Woodard (Ronnie) of Waycross. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, ℅ Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to Miracle League of the Okefenokee, ℅ Jimmie Roberts 6705 Southside Drive Blackshear, Ga. 31516, or www.miracleleagueokefenokee. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. A Committal service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday in the Beards Creek Cemetery near Glennville, Ga. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday at Music Funeral Home.