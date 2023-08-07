Valerie Bird DeLoach, 85, passed away on August 4, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born March 28, 1938 in Aline, Ga. After graduating from Metter High School, she moved to Claxton to work as an operator at the telephone company. She met and married Barney DeLoach with whom she had three sons. She later worked at Claxton Manufacturing and Evans Memorial Hospital. She lovingly and tirelessly raised and supported her family. She was an excellent cook who rarely, if ever, used a recipe and never thought it tasted just right even though it was always delicious. We could not have asked for a better mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she will be sorely missed. She had the natural gift of making her family feel loved and special. We trust she is now in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney DeLoach; brother, Silas Moxley; and sister-in-law, Julia Herrington. She is survived by her sons, Steve DeLoach, Scottie (Tammy) DeLoach and Chris (Sharon) DeLoach; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Andrew) Strickland, Kelley (Josh) Burnette, Kristen (Kevin) DeLoach, Jessica and Rebecca DeLoach, Sarah (Grantson) Martin, and Landon DeLoach; five great- grandchildren, Kinsey, Brantley, Gunner, Layne, and Clara; sister, Eloise Stanfield; brothers, James and Otis Moxley; and sister-in-law, Doris Todd. Visitation will be Monday, August 7, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 7, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans Memorial Hospital, P. O. Box 518, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.