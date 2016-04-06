Van Meter named parade Grand Marshal

Reba Van Meter is well known to most people in Evans County. Her contagious smile, caring and giving heart have always made her special. When told she had been chosen as this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, Van Meter said “Are you kidding me? I just couldn’t believe it. I am so excited to be included in this.”

By Julie Braly, Editor