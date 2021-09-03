Van William McManus, 87, passed away September 1, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force for many years. After the Air Force, he worked with the U.S.D.A. and really enjoyed working with the local farmers. After retirement, he enjoyed cattle farming and growing his vegetable garden. During his life, he enjoyed visiting the surrounding counties attending the Primitive Baptist Churches. He was a member of Evans Heights Golf Course and golfing was a lifelong hobby. A great thrill of his life was when he got to attend one the Masters Golf Tournaments. Mr. McManus was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Melba Wildes McManus; his parents, C.L. and Ella Lee Burroughs McManus; and a brother, Charles Reese McManus. Surviving are one son, Neill (Krista) McManus of Claxton; one daughter, Gina (Bobby) Greene of Claxton; nine grandchildren, Lisa (Brad) Jones of Metter, Jennifer (Jason) Sutton of Metter, Alex (Rachel) McManus of North Dakota, Lauren (Ryan) Lee of Guyton; Alexa Fanny of Guyton; Blake Greene of Claxton, Ross (Rebekah) Greene of Claxton, Grant (Kati) Greene of Claxton and Faith (Ryan) Rasmussen of Athens, Ga.; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 8, at 11 a.m., grave side at Anderson Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Anderson Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Evans Heights Golf Course, 415 Golf Club Drive, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon St., Jesup, Ga. 31545. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.