Vandalism and theft at CHS and CES over weekend

Someone forced entry into Claxton High School and Claxton Elementary over the weekend vandalizing and stealing from vending machines.

According to Lt. Chris Moser of Claxton Police Department, on Saturday, April 20, between the hours of 1:30 – 3:30 a.m., someone forced entry at a door entrance and vandalized two drink machines and two snack machines.

A short time later, between the hours of 4:00 – 5:00 a.m., the suspect(s) then forced entry at Claxton Elementary School and vandalized one drink machine and one snack machine. The suspect(s) took money and goods from the machines at both locations.

Local company ABC VENDING, INC. owns the snack machines that were vandalized, and the Coca Cola Company owns the drink machines.

Lt. Moser said he is awaiting information from the machine owners to determine the monetary amount taken. CPD continues to review evidence and this is an ongoing investigation.