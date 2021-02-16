Vanessa Diane Carwell Branch, 59, departed this life on February 13 after a short illness. She was born November 23, 1961 to William “Bill” Carwell, Sr., and Juanita Browder Jamerson. Vanessa attended Reidsville High School and Metter High School, where she graduated in 1979. She attended Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro where she received her degree in business. Vanessa was employed at Walmart Super Center in Statesboro for over 15 years. She was a loving person and she did not meet any strangers. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family is what she loved, those grands were here heart. She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Carwell, Sr.; her sister, Roxanne Denise Carwell; two brothers, John Davis, Jr. and Larry Jamerson. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dale Branch of Claxton; her mother, Juanita Browder Jamerson of Metter; five daughters, Yashica Renee Farrington of Statesboro, Ericka Maria Carwell and Harriet Anita (Jamal) Williams of Metter, Rachel Green of Detriot, Michigan, Amanda Branch of Norfolk, Va.; five sons, Harry Jamal Green of Atlanta, Kenny, Kevin, and Lewis Green, all of Detriot, Michigan, Brandon Crawford of Statesboro; three sisters, Veta Lawanda Carwell of Collins, Lugreta (Sammie) Lawrence of Metter, Colette (Omar) Mims of Augusta; six brothers, Raymond Hayes of Savannah, Charles Jamerson, Jr. and Harold Jamerson, both of Statesboro, William “Bill” Carwell, Jr. of Reidsville, Harmon Lee (Linda) Carwell of Metter, Bernard Mincey of Atlanta; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Monica) Branch of Statesboro and Kevin Branch of Atlanta; her grandmother, Juanita Moore of Claxton; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted children, grandchildren, friends and family. Pallbearers will be William Christopher Carwell, Nicholas Brian Carwell, Al Perkins, III, John Davis, Joey Davis, Greg Lawrence, Michael Ridge and Seiko Davis. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 20, at Charlton Grove Cemetery, Collins, Ga., at 11 a.m., with Pastor Artis Carswell, presiding and Pastor Wardell Rawls, officiating. Moody’s Funeral Home of Claxton is in charge of arrangements.