Vehicle reported stolen in Claxton

Hanna Marchman of Milledgeville reported her 1997 Ford Explorer stolen from Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Hwy.’s 280 and 301 in Claxton around 4:15 a.m. on November 30.

Later that day, the stolen vehicle was reportedly seen on Tellie Akins Road. Law enforcement spotted the vehicle in Bellville and attempted to make a traffic stop.

(A suspect was later apprehended and arrested.)

By Julie Braly, Editor