Vernella McCoy Welch departed this life on October 19 at Memorial Health/Meadows Hospital, Vidalia, Georgia. Vernella was born April 24, 1938 to the late Ollie Mae Jones McCoy Williams and the late Clanton McCoy, Sr. She was the youngest of five children and the only girl. She always rejoiced in having had four older brothers who looked after and protected her. Her mother worked long hours as a caretaker for other children, and her father was deceased. She would often share that her father passed away when she was three years old. She truly loved her brothers, Willie Lee, Arthur, Clanton, Jr., and Hershel. After a time, her mother, Ollie Mae, married Harrison Williams. Harrison (Mr. Ashley) became step-father to Vernella and her four older brothers. She often referred to him as a “good man.” At an early age, Vernella joined Hagan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and would often reflect on attending the Hagan Chapel one room school with her brothers and childhood friends under the tutelage of Ms. Ceiley Jones.She attended Hagan Chapel faithfully throughout her life and served as president of the Ushers’ Ministry and a Deaconess. She had great respect and was honored to be under the pastorate of her daughter, Rev. Vivian Byrd. She married Marvin Edward Welch on April 6, 1957, and he preceded her in death 34 years ago in July of 1988. To this union, seven children were born. Some acts of service, contributions, affiliations and accomplishments are as follows: Member of Class of 1957, Evans County High School, “The Longhorns”; Miss Evans County High School 1956; Worked at Claxton Poultry, Reidsville and Claxton Manufacturing Companies, and Evans Memorial Hospital. Received diploma, Swainsboro Technical College, 1975; She would often speak of how she went back to Claxton High School to take a typing class prior to attending Swainsboro Tech and how she and Lena Mae Williams traveled back and forth to Swainsboro at night without any accidents. Worked with the Dr. Curtis G. Hames Heart Research Center until the project ended. She would add a special thanks to Luretha Tillman. Retired as Branch Manager of Tippins Bank and Trust Company/Glennville Bank, being employed from March 1985 through December 2005; Board Member Emeritus, Ogeechee Technical College, serving from July 1992 through June 2001; Evans County Board of Education, serving District 6 as its representative from September 2002 through May 2022 ; Evans County Board of Health; The Regional Library Board, Statesboro, Georgia; Evans County High School National Alumni Association, serving as financial secretary until her health declined in early 2022; Volunteered at Camp S.T.A.R.S., S.T.A.R.S. Afterschool Program at the Evans County Community Center, Inc., alongside the late Doris Boggs and other committed volunteers at the ECCC; Charter Member of the Evans County Community Center African American Museum, 2012; Georgia CARES/SHIP; Worked with the Commodities under Concerted Services, Inc.; General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia, Inc. Ushers’ Ministry; Sweet Evening Breeze No. 269, Order of Eastern Star, Statesboro Masonic District 18 She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, husband, four brothers, and some special aunts and uncles, and special first cousins, including Cora Lee Mikel. To cherish her memory and appreciate her loving legacy, she leaves seven children. Although she had the seven biological children, her grands and many other “honorary children” in the community fondly called her “Mama Nella.” Her children are Diane (Gary) Holland; Loletha “Linda” (Greg) Stewart; Marvin (Keisha) Welch; Rev. Vivian (Anthony) Byrd; Anthony “Tony” (Kandi) Welch; Jacquelyn (Norris) Mincey; and Shannon (Audrey) Welch. She doted on each of her 20 grandchildren, raising Sharonda as her own child, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was a foster parent to Tangela Doe, caretaker of the late Eldrid Foy, Jr., and called Katherine Hines her daughter, too. She loved flowers, cooking, collecting angels, and collecting items of blue-and-white china patterns. She loved children and was a source of encouragement to all she encountered. In her latter years, she would not let you leave her presence without telling you about her God, how she went back to school when she had seven children, survived breast cancer two times, and her favorite scripture, Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” She leaves special nieces and nephews, special first cousins, second cousins, special friends, and her community that she loved dearly to cherish her zeal for life and service to others in spite of trials and tribulations. It is worth noting that her first cousin, Martha Mae Jackson, age 87, is the oldest living first cousin. Some would call her a jewel, a gem, or a pillar of the community. Her children “arise up and call her Blessed.” Proverbs 31:28 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evans County Community Center, Inc., 720 Church Street, Claxton, Georgia 30417 and Evans County C.A.R.E.S., Inc., at Post Office Box 186, Claxton, Georgia, 30417. Public viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 26, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. at Moody’s Funeral Home. She will lie in state on Thursday, October 27, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 1 p.m., at Hagan Temple, Grace Deliverance, Inc., Hagan, Georgia, Bishop James C. Hagan, Pastor. Rev. C. L. Anderson, former pastor, will be the eulogist. Interment will be at the Hagan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hagan, Georgia. Services are entrusted to Moody’s Funeral Home, 201Church Street, Claxton, Georgia, 30417. www.moodyfunerals@gmail.com