Vernon NeSmith of Awendaw, S.C., passed away Sunday, Sept. 30. He was born December 23, 1927 in Bulloch County, Ga., to Loren F. NeSmith, Sr. and Mazell Barrow NeSmith. He grew up in Evans County attending Canoochee and Claxton Schools. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1946. He served in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He was a radio and electronic countermeasures operator (radar jammer) on B-50 and B-29 bombers. He flew 23 bombing missions over Korea. Vernon retired from the Burroughs Corporation as a field engineer and service technician. He especially enjoyed operating his ham radios for over 70 years and turkey hunting. He attended Sullivan’s Island Baptist Church, S.C. Vernon is survived by his wife Miriam S. NeSmith of Awendaw, S.C.; sisters, Carolyn Flack (George, deceased) of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Linda Collins (Carl Lee) of Tattnall County, Ga.; a brother, Loren Franklin NeSmith, Jr. (Judy) of Tattnall County, Ga.; nieces, Barbara R. Walters (Johnnie), Lynn Hillyer, Teresa Agulara (John) and Shirley Giles (Bill) of Bainbridge, Wash.; nephews, Mike Flack, Lee Collins, Rusty Collins and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Vernon was a dedicated and supportive son, a caring big brother and loving husband. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, (Janice); and a nephew, Harry Radcliffe. He was interred in Riverview Memorial Park, S.C. Memorials may be made to Samaratan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.