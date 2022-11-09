Veterans Day Program at Claxton High School

Claxton High School (CHS) will host its Veterans Day Program this Friday, November 11, at 9:00 a.m., in the CHS gymnasium. Refreshments will be provided for Veterans and their families. During the program, students will share tributes to Veterans, and the CHS Chorus and CHS Band will perform.

CHS teacher and coach, Hana Oglesby-Hendrix, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant Jordan Hendrix, Sr., who is currently stationed in Korea, will serve as the featured speaker. Oglesby-Hendrix will share information about the commitment families make when a loved one is in the service.