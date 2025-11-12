Veterans due recognition at Nov. 15 event

A special presentation planned for Saturday, Nov. 15, will feature students from the after-school program at the Evans County Community Center, 720 Church Street, Claxton, to honor Veterans.

You are invited to attend the “Salute to Veterans” event from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Visitors are welcome to attend the presentation at the Community Center, and urged to visit the Evans County African American Archive Museum while there.

Exhibits will be on display in the Archive Museum, and information will be provided by Evans County American Legion Post 60.