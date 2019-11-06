Veterans Program slated for Monday, Nov. 11 at CHS gym

Support our local Veterans and show your patriotism by attending the Veterans Day program Monday, November 11, at 9 a.m. at the Claxton High School (CHS) gym.

Chief Master Sergeant James H. Fox will be the guest speaker. He is the Superintendent of the 165th Maintenance Operations Flight, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, Savannah.

…..All veterans are invited to the event. Post 60 of the American Legion and Post 7357 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars request your participation. Refreshments will be served.

By Julie Braly, Editor