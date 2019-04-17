Victims of crime and abuse honored

In 1981, then President Ronald Reagan signed the first Crime Victims’ Rights Week Proclamation. Two years later he designated April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Nearly 40 years later, both issues are still prominent and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed similar proclamations for them during the first week in April. Last Thursday, a local group of vested people gathered to address them as well.

Standing among blue pinwheels placed in honor of victims of crimes and abuse, Tiffany Robinson, Victim Advocate with the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), Juvenile Court Judge Ben Brinson, and Bill Martin, Director of DJJ’s 11th District, each addressed those in attendance at Thursday’s gathering on the lawn of Evans County Courthouse.

By Julie Braly, Editor