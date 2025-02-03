Victor Clyde Anderson, 76, passed away peacefully January 31, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia. He owned a successful business in Bellville, Ga., A&A Electric Motor Service for over 40 years. He was a well known electrician in Evans and surrounding counties. He enjoyed the outdoors, including water and snow skiing. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Ga., where he faithfully attended Sunday school and church. He served several years in the Air National Guard in the early 70’s. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Hulon and Ida Frances Anderson. Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce Anderson of Claxton; loving daughter, Fran Anderson of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Winston (Ginny) Anderson of Spartanburg, S.C.; several special nieces and nephews; and his faithful golden retriever, Gemma. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Holland Family Cemetery in Tattnall County. Remembrances may be made to Christian Social Ministries, Attn: John Long, P. O. Box 2416, Statesboro, Ga. 30459 or Holland Family Cemetery Fund, c/o David Holland, 141 Rolling Woods Way, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.