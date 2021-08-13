Vincent ‘Vince’ Lloyd Blake passed away peacefully the evening of Wednesday, August 11. Vince will always be remembered for this fun-loving spirit, funny stories, gardening, farming and for the love he had for his family. He was a proud husband, father, papaw/grandpa and great-grandpa. Born in New Martinsville, W.V. in 1946, Vince grew up in Jacobsburg, Ohio. He graduated from Union Local High School and went on to work road construction before working in the coal mines. He later moved to Georgia where he worked for Colonial Oil and retired as purchasing agent. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judi Blake; grandson, Cody King; father, Orval Blake; and mother, Elena Blake. Vince is survived by his children, Jessica Youngblood (Denver), Kris Goleash (Kim), Gary King and Kent King (Teresa); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four brothers and five sisters. The graveside service and interment will be held on Sunday, August 15 at 2 p.m., at Bulloch Memorial Gardens. Donations to Evans County C.A.R.E.S. are preferred in lieu of flowers. (Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417). Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.