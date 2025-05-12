Virginia Lucille McCaskill, 74, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home. Born on June 13, 1950, in Lamar, South Carolina, she moved to Claxton in 1976, where she made her home and became an integral part of the community. Virginia dedicated twenty-four years of her professional life at Claxton Poultry, where her hard work and commitment were well known and appreciated. Upon retiring, she embraced family life and was of the Baptist faith, nurturing countless relationships through her kindness and warmth. She loved her family, her God and her flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie McCaskill; parents, Eugene Otto and Lillie Mae Atkinson; sister, Dorothy Brown; brothers, Charles and Earl Atkinson; granddaughters, Michelle Rice and Laura E. Driggers; great-granddaughter, Elli Rice. Surviving are her two sons, Lowell (Jennie) McCaskill of Swainsboro, Ga. and Brian (Erica) McCaskill of Claxton, Ga.; three daughters, Donna (Jimmy) Driggers of Daisy, Ga., Carol (Allen) Crosby of Claxton, Ga. and Sandra (Pete) Sheffield of Claxton, Ga.; five step-children, Lynn (Tony) Strickland, Lonnie G. (Pepsi) McCaskill, Michael (Julie) McCaskill, Julie (Mark) Barfield and Teresa (Jim) Campbell, all of S.C.; one brother, Bennie (Diane) Atkinson of Bishopville, S.C.; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild due in June; seven step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 14, 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 14, 12:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in McCaskill Family Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.