Virginia Thayer Lanier passed away August 22 at her home. Mrs. Virginia lived in Evans County most of her life and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Claxton. She retired from Evans County Board of Education, loved crafts, knitting, crocheting and loved to read. She loved her family and friends as well. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashton Lanier; son, Rickey Lanier; and grandson, Shayne Spikes. Surviving are her daughters, Rene’ Spikes and Lynn Lanier, both of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. Vistitation will be held Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m, at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m., at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546 Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978 Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.