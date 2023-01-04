Vivian ‘Connie’ Wilkie, age 76, passed away Sunday, January 1, at Glenvue Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. Connie was born on May 28, 1946 to Edward and Irene Hamrick of Cumming, Georgia and was a 1965 graduate of Forsyth County High School. Connie lived most of her life in Cumming and Jasper, Georgia and recently moved to the Claxton area with her son. Connie enjoyed word-search puzzles, television and time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Howell Hamrick. Connie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Angela Wilkie of Claxton; grandchildren, Jenny Chappell of Claxton, Grace Wilkie of Claxton, Ella Wilkie of San Diego, and Rachel Wilkie of Claxton; two great-grandchildren, Theodore and Genevieve Chappell; two sisters, Edrena Scanlon of Atlanta, and Joann Marburger of San Antonio; and a brother, John Hamrick of Ellijay, Georgia. Services will be held at a later date. Low Country Cremation and Burial of Reidsville, Georgia is serving the Wilkie family.