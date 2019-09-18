Volunteers needed for Claxton’s 24th annual Cruisin’ in the Country

Claxton will hold its 24th annual Cruisin’ in the County (is it County or Country?) cycling weekend Nov. 9 – 10 and organizers are looking for volunteers. An informational meeting will be held at the Veterans Community Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. Anyone who is interested in being a volunteer is encouraged to attend.

This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ for a Cure” to honor and support those who are battling cancer. A portion of this year’s event proceeds will be donated to Evans County C.A.R.E.S. – a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to local cancer patients and their families and supporting national and regional cancer research programs.

By Julie Braly, Editor