Volunteers needed for Good Health Ministries

Good Health Ministries of Tattnall-Evans Baptist Association (TEBA) is seeking volunteers for its free clinic, which is currently under construction in Claxton.

…Volunteers are needed for receptionist, medical records, medication assistance program, nurses, providers, and prayer guidance team.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Good Health Ministries, please attend training Monday, February 7, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Eastside Baptist Church. The church is located at 108 S. Peters Street in Claxton. This training is mandatory for all clinic volunteers.

