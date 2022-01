Organizers of the monthly mobile food pantry in Evans County are seeking volunteers. Assistance is needed on the fourth Thursday of the each month with packing boxes and loading them into the trunks of vehicles.

The next distribution, held at the Evans County Community Center, is scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 27, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Volunteers, however, are needed on site prior to that time. Please contact Liz Porter at 912-618-9778 for further details.