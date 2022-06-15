Volunteers needed for November Cruisin’ in the Country Event

The 26th Annual Cruisin’ in the Country Bicycle Ride is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022, and organizers are looking for volunteers.

This year’s theme is ‘Peace, Love, Cruisin’, and organizers hope volunteers will ‘add to the groove’ by dressing in 1970’s fashion.

Currently, volunteers are needed to assist with registration, hospitality, and parking assistance at headquarters, as well as numerous rest stops along the routes and running Support Along the Ground (SAG) vehicles.

….If you would like to volunteer for this family-friendly event please contact the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce by calling (912) 739-1391.

The annual Cruisin’ in the Country cycling event is proudly sponsored by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

