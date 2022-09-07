Volunteers sought for November Cruisin’ in the Country events

Organizers are seeking volunteers for the 26th Annual Cruisin’ in the Country bicycle ride and a running event slated for Saturday, November 12, 2022.

This year’s Cruisin’ in the Country theme is ‘Peace, Love, Cruisin’, and organizers encourage volunteers to ‘add to the groove’ by dressing in 1970’s fashion.

Currently, volunteers are needed to assist with parking, registration, and hospitality at headquarters, which will be located at the Evans County Public Fishing Area Event Center, 4757 Area Line Road, Claxton, Ga.

Volunteer groups are also needed to set up and man rest stops along the routes and individuals or pairs are also needed to run Support Along the Ground vehicles.

…If you would like to volunteer for this fun family friendly event please contact the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce by calling (912) 739-1391.

