Voter registration deadline is Oct. 4 for Claxton’s Nov. 2 Election

The voter registration deadline for the November 2, 2021, City of Claxton Municipal General Election is Monday, October 4. If you are a resident of the City of Claxton, you can register to vote by contacting the voter registration office at 912-739-0708 or online at My Voter Page: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Four Claxton City Council seats will appear on the November ballot…

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.