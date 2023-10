The deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming municipal elections on Nov. 7 is only a week away. Evans County Probate Judge and Election Supervisor Darin McCoy reminds residents that the deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 10 for either registering or updating addresses for next month’s General Election.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.