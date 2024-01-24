Voter registration for Primary open in Evans, Early Voting set Feb.19

Another year, another round of voting is near. With Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary slated for March 12, qualified Evans County voters have only until February 12 to register to vote, and March 1 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot to cast that vote. Voters must choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, and absentee ballots are now available by mail.

