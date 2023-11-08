Voters elect new council member to fill vacancy

Claxton voters elected a new member of the town council during Tuesday’s municipal elections, and returned Mayor Terry Branch to his office for another four year term. The vacancy on the city council, claimed last night by candidate Freddy Onassis Clay with 37 votes, came about earlier this year when Auril-Denson Byrd stepped down due to a change in her residency.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.