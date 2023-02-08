Voters in Claxton, Hagan to have three-way council races

There will be three-way council races in Claxton and Hagan when voters cast ballots in a special election on March 21 to fill two vacant seats. At the close of qualifying last Wednesday, three candidates had qualified to seek the Claxton City council post vacated by Lisa Perry, who resigned end of last year, and three had offered for the Hagan post left vacant when Clay Miller resigned.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.