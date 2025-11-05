Voters okay FLOST; elect council members

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

In what might be seen as an ‘enough already’ statement about growing property taxes in Evans County, voters overwhelming cast ballots in favor of adding another one penny sales tax.

Known as the Floating Option Sales Tax (FLOST) county voters cast 927 ballots in favor of the measure, while 238 voted ‘no’. Revenues derived from the additional one cent tax, which boosts the local rate to 9 cents in January, will be dedicated to reducing property taxes in Evans, and the cities of Claxton and Hagan.

