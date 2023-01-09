Wallace Landal Mitchell, 78, passed away January 3 at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga. Mr. Mitchell was born May 16, 1944, in Claxton, Ga. and graduated from Claxton High School where he played football and was a member of the 4-H Club and president of the Science Club. He was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and The Journey Sunday School Class. He retired after 34 years from Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department as a Supervisory Special Agent. Prior to the Railroad, Mr. Mitchell was employed by the Georgia State Patrol. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Susan Mitchell; a son, Wallace Landal “Landy” Mitchell, Jr. of Orlando, Florida; daughters, Stacy Mitchell Nease, Jennifer Mitchell Edmunds (Bruce) of Ozark, Missouri, and Stephanie Mitchell McDaniel (Chad) of Peachtree Corners, Ga; grandchildren, Kathryn Edmunds Walter (Crockett), Ashley Edmunds, Taylor Edmunds, Emily Edmunds, Betsy McDaniel, Stafford McDaniel, and Ginny Kate McDaniel, Dylan Nease and Shilo Nease MacDonald (Alex); six great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved mini dachshund, Molly Brown. Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, James Wallace Mitchell; and Mildred McCorkle Mitchell; brother, Jimmie Mitchell; sister, Loretta Mikell; and his grandson, Kody Nease. Mr. Mitchell was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His passion was serving and providing for his family for this was his “Love Language”. He especially loved making his “Papa Breakfasts” when the grandchildren came to visit. He also enjoyed the Annual Family Beach Vacations and vacationing at The Norfolk Southern RR “The Forest” in South Carolina. He was a good dancer and always looked forward to Dan Darden and Friends Annual Oldie Goldies Concerts. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, at Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins, Rev. Dan Darden and Rev. Joe McDaniel Officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Hart’s Mortuary at The Cupola. Burial will follow the Service at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Rd., Macon, Ga. 31210 or Christian Counseling Services, 158 Lamar Rd., Macon, Ga. 31220. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences. Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, Ga. has charge of the arrangements.