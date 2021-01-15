Wallis Eileen ‘Walleen’ Edwards, 83, passed away in her home in Decatur Georgia Sunday, January 10 after a short illness. A former longtime member of the National Association of Women in Construction, Walleen was a life-long Georgian. Born during the height of the Great Depression in Hagan, Georgia, Wallen is predeceased by her mother, Eileen Rogers Walter; her step-father, James R.B. Walters, both of Claxton; and her father, Wallace Martin Elders. In her life, Walleen loved to travel, read, go to Tybee Island, and be with her family. Later in life Walleen loved to paint and found no greater joy than in speaking with, or hearing about her grandchildren, to whom she was known as “Ginny”, and her nieces and nephews. Walleen is survived by her two sons, Michael H. Edwards of Mechanicsville, Va. and his three children, Celia, Jacob and Claire and R. Wayne Edwards, Jr. of Duluth Ga., his wife Lisa, and their two children, Stevie and Trey. Wallen is also survived by her sister, Judy Beasley of Claxton and her husband Pridge as well as her nieces and nephews, James, Patrick, Eileen, Frank and Melissa. “What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us” – Helen Keller