Walter ‘Tom’ Glisson, age 82, of Vero Beach, passed away October 29 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. He was born in Claxton, Georgia and moved to Vero Beach in 1970.

Tom was a member of the Air National Guard and of Bull Creek Baptist Church, of Claxton. He was a Class of 1960 graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, of Tifton, Ga. Tom was the owner and operator of the Glisson and Company, Inc. and continued to work until his death.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Billie; sons, Hugh and Paul; daughter, Gwenn (Lane); grandchildren, Kevin (Kasi), Chelseigh (Alex), Seth, Dylan, Mason and Townsend; great-grandchildren, Neve, Morgan, Luke, Owen and Skyler; great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey, James, Brylee, Brennah, Brooks, Susanna; and his sisters, Ellen (Winston), Avis and Miriam (Greg); several nieces and nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Gertie and his brother, Randy.

A Celebration of Life for Tom (Walt) Glisson with his family will be held 2-5 p.m., Saturday, November 5, at Indian River Shores Community Center, 6001 N. A1A, Vero Beach, Fla. 32963.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Tom’s name to the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fla. at https://vnatc.org/waystogive/memorials-and-honorariums/.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com