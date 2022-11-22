Warnock, Walker US Senate Runoff Dec. 6; Early voting Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

A runoff between Georgia’s Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

The runoff election is a result of the November 8 election in which Warnock claimed 49.4% of the votes, Walker received 48.5%, while their Libertarian opponent, Chase Oliver took 2.1% of the votes.

As required under Georgia law, because none of the candidates secured more than 50% of the vote, the candidates receiving the highest percentage of votes – in this case, Warnock and Walker – will now advance to a runoff election slated for December 6.

Voters will head back to the polls next month in a runoff election.

The early in-person voting period will last just five days, Nov. 28 – Dec. 2. On these dates, Evans County voters may cast their votes at the Courthouse Annex, located at 201 Freeman Street in Claxton, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Evans County Election Superintendent Darin McCoy said requests for absentee ballots are now being accepted. Absentee or mail-in ballot voting is an option for all Georgia voters but are not sent out automatically; voters must request and apply for one by Monday, Nov. 28.

For further information, call the voter registration office at 912-739-0708.